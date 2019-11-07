UPDATE 2-Houthis fire missiles at Yemen's Mokha port, military coalition says
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds MSF statement)
DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement fired
missiles and drones at the Red Sea port city of al-Mokha on
Wednesday, causing deaths and injuries and damaging a hospital,
forces in the anti-Houthi military coalition said.
There was no immediate confirmation of the rare attack on a
coalition naval base from Houthi-run media or the spokesman for
the Saudi-led Sunni Muslim alliance that has been battling the
Iran-aligned movement in Y ...
