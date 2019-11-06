The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--Election 2019-Fli, 0138

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Flint mayor ousted as recovery, rebuilding trust continue<
The city of Flint, Michigan, will continue to recover from a lead-contaminated water crisis with a new mayor, who will in turn work to rebuild residents' shattered trust<
AP Photo MIFLI271-1105192247, MIFLI277-1105190000<
Eds: APNewsNow. AP Photos. With AP Photos.<
By JEFF KAROUB<
Associated Press<
DETROIT (AP) - The city of Flint, Michigan, will continue to recover from a lead-contaminated water crisis with a new ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 6th of November 2019 09:06:41 PM. All rights reserved.