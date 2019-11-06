fbl-JPN-NED-Honda-Vitesse

Japanese star Honda joins Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem

Brussels, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Former Japan international Keisuke Honda has joined Vitesse Arnhem on a deal until the end of the season, the Dutch club announced on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old last played for Melbourne Victory in Australia but left in June and also currently coaches the Cambodian national team.

In September, he made a plea on Twitter for either Manchester United or AC Milan to sign him, tagging the two clubs in a post sayin ...