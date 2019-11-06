Syria-Iraq-IS-Baghdadi-US-conflict

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

New Islamic State chief 'a nobody': US official

Washington, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - The new leader of the Islamic State group is "a nobody" with little apparent reputation but the United States hopes he will be killed soon, a US official said Wednesday.

The group last week announced Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as its new leader after a US commando raid killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the chief of the ultra-violent movement.

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said tha ...