Brazil-economy-oil WRAP-newseries
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Brazil oil auction raises disappointing $17 billion: official
By Louis GENOT
=(Picture)=
ATTENTION - ADDS quotes, details ///
Rio de Janeiro, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Brazil's auction of drilling rights to four deep-sea oil fields raised a disappointing $17 billion on Wednesday, officials said, well short of expectations for the highly-anticipated mega sale.
The government had hoped to collect more than $26 billion from the auction of so-called pre-salt reserves trapped beneath the ...
Subscribe