BC-CRI--Afghanistan-West, 0202

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Chase leads West Indies to 7-wicket win over Afghanistan<

All-rounder Roston Chase grabbed 2-31 with his offspin bowling to help the West Indies record a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in a one-day international<

Eds: Updates at the end of match.<

LUCKNOW, India (AP) - All-rounder Roston Chase grabbed 2-31 with his offspin bowling Wednesday to help the West Indies record a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in a one-day international.

Chase scored 94 off 115 balls and opener Shai H ...