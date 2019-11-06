The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-CRI--Afghanistan-West, 0202

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Chase leads West Indies to 7-wicket win over Afghanistan<
All-rounder Roston Chase grabbed 2-31 with his offspin bowling to help the West Indies record a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in a one-day international<
Eds: Updates at the end of match.<
LUCKNOW, India (AP) - All-rounder Roston Chase grabbed 2-31 with his offspin bowling Wednesday to help the West Indies record a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in a one-day international.
Chase scored 94 off 115 balls and opener Shai H ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 6th of November 2019 09:06:35 PM. All rights reserved.