UPDATE 1-Rugby-Saracens 'unfairly' won titles in 2018 and 2019 - Exeter coach Baxter

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Saracens may not have reached finals without breaching salary cap rules - Baxter
* EPCR to take action on Saracens for Champions Cup launch no-show (Releads with Exeter boss Rob Baxter's quotes, details)
Nov 6 (Reuters) - Exeter Chiefs coach Rob Baxter has said that if the decision to punish Premiership champions Saracens for breaching salary cap regulations was upheld, then their title triumphs in 2018 and 2019 were illegitimate.
European and English champions Saracens were docked 35 po ...

 

