Protest-hit Chile vows to punish any abuses by security forces

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Fabian Cambero and Aislinn Laing

SANTIAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chile's President Sebastian

Pinera on Thursday promised to ensure police and soldiers found

guilty of rights violations were prosecuted with the same force

as rioters and looters during nearly three weeks of violent

protests.

Prosecutors are investigating more than 800 allegations of

abuses including torture, rape and beatings by security forces

during demonstrations over inequality and cost of li ...