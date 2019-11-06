Protest-hit Chile vows to punish any abuses by security forces
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Fabian Cambero and Aislinn Laing
SANTIAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chile's President Sebastian
Pinera on Thursday promised to ensure police and soldiers found
guilty of rights violations were prosecuted with the same force
as rioters and looters during nearly three weeks of violent
protests.
Prosecutors are investigating more than 800 allegations of
abuses including torture, rape and beatings by security forces
during demonstrations over inequality and cost of li ...
