Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment on Wednesday, saying the "Modi minar" was racing upwards at a breathtaking pace and terming it as a monument dedicated to "incompetence".

"With each passing month the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag "ModiMandiAurMusibat".

Gandhi also attached a bar chart of the unemployment rate ...