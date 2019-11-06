PB-2NDLD GURU NANAK-ASSEMBLY

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

'Kartarpur model' may help resolve future conflicts: Manmohan Singh (Eds: Adding details of resolution, quotes of Parkash Badal )

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday hoped the "Kartarpur model" might help in resolving future conflicts, as he and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressed a special session of the Punjab Assembly to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too said a new world of ...