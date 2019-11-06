The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-EU--Europe-Migrants, 0136

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

EU readies to pay Turkey to boost coast guard<
A senior European Union official says the bloc is ready to pay Turkey tens of millions of euros to bolster its coast guard, as more migrants leave the country and try to enter Europe via the Greek islands<
APNewsNow.
BRUSSELS (AP) - A senior European Union official says the bloc is ready to pay Turkey tens of millions of euros to bolster its coast guard, as more migrants leave the country and try to enter Europe via the ...

 

