The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-AS--India-Toxic Air 1, 0295

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Schools reopen in New Delhi with air pollution falling<
Schools have reopened in the Indian capital region with toxic air level coming down by more than half since authorities declared a health emergency last Friday.<
AP Photo XDEL101-1102191115, XDEL102-1102191107<
Eds: Updates with details; Adds background, byline. With AP Photos.<
By SHONAL GANGULY<
Associated Press<
NEW DELHI (AP) - Schools reopened on Wednesday in the Indian capital with toxic air level coming down b ...

 

