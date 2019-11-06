SPO-BHUPATHI-INTERVIEW - AITA saying I am fired for refusing national duty is unacceptable to me: Bhupathi By Amanpreet Singh

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Mahesh Bhupathi says he does not mind being fired as the Indian Davis Cup team's captain but what is unacceptable to him is the tennis federation's allegation that he refused national duty.

Bhupathi, one of the most successful players in India's tennis history, insisted that he never made himself unavailable for the Pakistan tie, which has now been shifted out of Islamabad by the ITF due to security concerns.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) chose former Davis Cuppe ...