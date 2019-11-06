The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

SPO-BHUPATHI-INTERVIEW - AITA saying I am fired for refusing national duty is unacceptable to me: Bhupathi By Amanpreet Singh

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Mahesh Bhupathi says he does not mind being fired as the Indian Davis Cup team's captain but what is unacceptable to him is the tennis federation's allegation that he refused national duty.
Bhupathi, one of the most successful players in India's tennis history, insisted that he never made himself unavailable for the Pakistan tie, which has now been shifted out of Islamabad by the ITF due to security concerns.
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) chose former Davis Cuppe ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 6th of November 2019 03:02:09 PM. All rights reserved.