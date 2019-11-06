MH-SENA-FARMERS - 'Caretaker' CM agrees to Rs 25000 per hec aid for farmers:Sena

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded that the Maharashtra government announce an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers for crop losses due to unseasonal rains, and said "caretaker" Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has agreed to it.

Amid the tussle over formation of new government in Maharashtra, six Shiv Sena ministers attended a meeting over agrarian crisis in the state, called by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here.

Talking to reporters after the meeting ...