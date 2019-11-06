DL-LD AIR QUALITY - Delhi breathes easier, more relief likely (Eds: Adds details, updates data)

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi breathed easier on Wednesday as pollution levels dropped further due to clearer skies and moderate wind speed though weather experts feared a cloud cover at night and light drizzle could lead to deterioration of air quality.

The government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service, SAFAR, said though Punjab recorded the season's highest farm fire count of 6,668 on Tuesday, its impact on Delhi's air quality will be negligible due to a change in the wind direction.

