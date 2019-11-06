The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

DL-LD AIR QUALITY - Delhi breathes easier, more relief likely (Eds: Adds details, updates data)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi breathed easier on Wednesday as pollution levels dropped further due to clearer skies and moderate wind speed though weather experts feared a cloud cover at night and light drizzle could lead to deterioration of air quality.
The government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service, SAFAR, said though Punjab recorded the season's highest farm fire count of 6,668 on Tuesday, its impact on Delhi's air quality will be negligible due to a change in the wind direction.

 

