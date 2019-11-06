SC-JAYPEE - SC directs completion of corporate insolvency resolution process of Jaypee Infra Ltd within 90 days

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) In a jolt to the Jaypee Group, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed completion of corporate insolvency resolution process within 90 days for Jaypee Infratech Ltd and said the revised resolution plan will be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty.

The apex court said the pendency of any other application before the NCLT or NCLAT, including any interim direction, shall be no impediment for the IRP to receive and process the revised resolution plan from the two bidders.

