Fbl-Eur-C3 PREVIEW

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Arsenal, Man Utd, Celtic target Europa League knockout berths

=(File Picture)=

Paris, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Last season's Europa League finalists Arsenal and 2017 champions Manchester United can clinch places in the last 32 of the competition this week, while group leaders Celtic face a "titanic game" away to Lazio.

Arsenal have won just twice in nine Premier League outings but are chasing a fourth straight victory in Group F away to bottom side Vitoria Guimaraes on Wednesday.

Gunners ...