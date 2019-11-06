Fbl-Eur-C3 PREVIEW
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Arsenal, Man Utd, Celtic target Europa League knockout berths
=(File Picture)=
Paris, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Last season's Europa League finalists Arsenal and 2017 champions Manchester United can clinch places in the last 32 of the competition this week, while group leaders Celtic face a "titanic game" away to Lazio.
Arsenal have won just twice in nine Premier League outings but are chasing a fourth straight victory in Group F away to bottom side Vitoria Guimaraes on Wednesday.
Gunners ...
Subscribe