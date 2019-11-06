Japan's Nikkei opens marginally higher on continued hopes for trade talks

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TOKYO, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The benchmark Nikkei stock index opened marginally higher on Wednesday, as investor sentiment was lifted by the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a fresh record high overnight amid continued hopes for ongoing international trade discussions.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 26.61 points, or 0.11 percent, from Tuesday to 23,278.60.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, shed 0.56 point, ...