Hakimi double seals stunning Dortmund win over Inter
Dortmund, Germany, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Borussia Dortmund roared back from two goals down at home against Inter Milan as Achraf Hakimi netted twice to earn a thrilling 3-2 win in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Dortmund looked out of it at 2-0 down at half-time as Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead after just five minutes before Matias Vecino added a second just before the break at Signal Iduna Par ...

 

