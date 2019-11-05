Fbl-Eur-C1-GER-ITA-Dortmund-Inter lead

Hakimi double seals stunning Dortmund win over Inter

Dortmund, Germany, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Borussia Dortmund roared back from two goals down at home against Inter Milan as Achraf Hakimi netted twice to earn a thrilling 3-2 win in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dortmund looked out of it at 2-0 down at half-time as Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead after just five minutes before Matias Vecino added a second just before the break at Signal Iduna Par ...