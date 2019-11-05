UPDATE 1-Trump presses Mexico on security after nine Mormon women and children killed
* Six children and three women killed
* LeBarons part of Mexico-based breakaway U.S. Mormon
community
* Murders follow spate of violence in Mexico's drug war
(Adds comments from Mexico president, security minister)
By Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's president said he
would discuss security on Tuesday with the United States after
President Donald Trump urged Mexico to "wage war" on drug
cartels following the killing of nine members of ...
