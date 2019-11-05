INTERVIEW-Sex workers denied justice over rapes, says UK prostitutes' collective

By Sonia Elks

LONDON, Nov 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Police and

prosecutors are becoming less willing to take action over rapes

reported by sex workers, the English Collective of Prostitutes

(ECP) said as a play highlighted their work to bring England's

first private rape prosecution.

Nearly 25 years on from the landmark 1995 trial, sex workers

still struggle to obtain justice over rape and other attacks at

work as they face scepticism from officials and ...