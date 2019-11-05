INTERVIEW-Sex workers denied justice over rapes, says UK prostitutes' collective
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Sonia Elks
LONDON, Nov 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Police and
prosecutors are becoming less willing to take action over rapes
reported by sex workers, the English Collective of Prostitutes
(ECP) said as a play highlighted their work to bring England's
first private rape prosecution.
Nearly 25 years on from the landmark 1995 trial, sex workers
still struggle to obtain justice over rape and other attacks at
work as they face scepticism from officials and ...
Subscribe