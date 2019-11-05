Warrior pose: Sierra Leone's soldiers heal trauma with yoga

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Cooper Inveen

FREETOWN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sergeant Felixon Musa stands

tall, arms raised in front of a group of 100 Sierra Leonean

soldiers, taking them through a yoga routine he thinks is as

important as any arms drill.

He learned the moves from a yoga teacher who died in West

Africa's Ebola epidemic in 2014.

Determined to keep his teacher's skills alive, he persuaded

his superiors in the army to hold regular training sessions to

help troops deal wit ...