Warrior pose: Sierra Leone's soldiers heal trauma with yoga

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Cooper Inveen
FREETOWN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sergeant Felixon Musa stands
tall, arms raised in front of a group of 100 Sierra Leonean
soldiers, taking them through a yoga routine he thinks is as
important as any arms drill.
He learned the moves from a yoga teacher who died in West
Africa's Ebola epidemic in 2014.
Determined to keep his teacher's skills alive, he persuaded
his superiors in the army to hold regular training sessions to
help troops deal wit ...

 

