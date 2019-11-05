Indonesia-Britain-crime-police

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Indonesian police arrested over Briton's kidnapping

Jakarta, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Four Indonesian police officers have been arrested in connection with the abduction of a British national that saw kidnappers collect a $900,000 ransom, authorities said.

Officers staged a fake arrest of the victim at a toll road in the capital last week, reinforcing the ruse by briefly taking him to a police compound before moving him to a city hotel.

There the kidnappers -- who included a colleague of the vi ...