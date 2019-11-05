India-pollution-health WRAP

India's top court orders halt to stubble burning as Delhi chokes

By Simon Sturdee with Jalees Andrabi in Agra

New Delhi, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - India's top court has ordered a complete halt to stubble burning around Delhi, a major contributor to lethal smog that on Tuesday kept the metropolis of 20 million people choking in air rated "very poor".

The Supreme Court said the capital's residents were "losing precious years" of their lives, adding "people are dying, this j ...