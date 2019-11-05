At least three people killed as security forces use live rounds on Iraqi protesters

BAGHDAD, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Security forces killed at least

two people when they opened fire on protesters in southern Iraq

late on Monday night, police and medical sources said, as

thousands continued to take part in the largest wave of

anti-government protests for decades.

Security forces killed two people and wounded 12 in Shatra,

45 km (28 miles) north of the southern city of Nasiriya,

security and medical sources said. Hospital sources said the

protesters ...