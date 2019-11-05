The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

At least three people killed as security forces use live rounds on Iraqi protesters

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BAGHDAD, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Security forces killed at least
two people when they opened fire on protesters in southern Iraq
late on Monday night, police and medical sources said, as
thousands continued to take part in the largest wave of
anti-government protests for decades.
Security forces killed two people and wounded 12 in Shatra,
45 km (28 miles) north of the southern city of Nasiriya,
security and medical sources said. Hospital sources said the
protesters ...

 

Tuesday 5th of November 2019 11:39:57 AM