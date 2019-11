PAK-INDIAN-SIKHS - Sikhs from India visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, instal golden palanquin By M Zulqernain

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lahore, Nov 5 (PTI) A large number of Sikhs from India have visited the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan and installed a golden palanquin at the shrine.

Most of the 1,100 Sikhs, who are in Pakistan to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, also known as Kartarpur Sahib, along with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and installed the golden palanquin they had brought in with them.

The governor said that the Kar ...