Delhi Assembly polls: EC reviews poll preparedness

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Senior Election Commission of India officials held a meeting with poll panel officials of the city to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The meeting on Monday was attended by a team of Election Commission of India led by Sandeep Saxena, senior deputy Election Commissioner, Director Generals of Expenditure and Media, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Delhi Police officials, civic bodies and other key departments.

The review meeting was aim ...