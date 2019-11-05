The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

DL-POLL EC - Delhi Assembly polls: EC reviews poll preparedness

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Senior Election Commission of India officials held a meeting with poll panel officials of the city to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. 
The meeting on Monday was attended by a team of Election Commission of India led by Sandeep Saxena, senior deputy Election Commissioner, Director Generals of Expenditure and Media, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Delhi Police officials, civic bodies and other key departments. 
The review meeting was aim ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 5th of November 2019 10:07:43 AM. All rights reserved.