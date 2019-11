BC-US--Apple-Affordable , 0787

Apple commits $2.5B to combat California housing crisis<

Apple on Monday said it will put up $2.5 billion toward easing California's housing crisis.

The sum from Apple eclipses pledges by fellow Silicon Valley giants Google and Facebook for ad ...