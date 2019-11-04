Spain-politics-Catalonia-protest-king lead

Separatists protest in Barcelona as Spain's king visits

Barcelona, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - Several thousand Catalan protesters massed in Barcelona on Monday seeking to disrupt a visit by King Felipe VI as the country barrelled towards another election under the shadow of the separatist crisis.

After weeks of soaring tensions in Spain's protest-hit northeast region, triggered by the Supreme Court's jailing of nine se ...