Dolphins rookie WR Williams out for season

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Miami Dolphins undrafted rookie wide receiver Preston Williams will miss the

remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Sunday's win over

the New York Jets, coach Brian Flores announced.

Williams, who underwent an MRI on Monday, was injured on a punt return. He

recorded five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's 26-18

victory.

The 22-year-old was leading the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards

(428) while his three scores were ...