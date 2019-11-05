Dolphins rookie WR Williams out for season
Miami Dolphins undrafted rookie wide receiver Preston Williams will miss the
remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Sunday's win over
the New York Jets, coach Brian Flores announced.
Williams, who underwent an MRI on Monday, was injured on a punt return. He
recorded five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's 26-18
victory.
The 22-year-old was leading the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards
(428) while his three scores were ...
