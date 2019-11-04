The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Italy-France-steel-merger-pollution WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Steel giant ArcelorMittal calls off purchase of Italy's Ilva
By Ella IDE
ATTENTION - ADDS PM summons ArcelorMittal executives to meeting ///
Rome, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, said Monday it is pulling out of a deal to buy struggling Italian firm Ilva after Rome decided not to grant it immunity from prosecution over a heavily polluting plant that was a central part of the acquisition.
The Taranto plant in the south of Italy is mired in controvers ...

 

