UPDATE 1-Soccer-Leeds' Casilla denies FA charge of racially abusing Charlton's Leko

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has "strenuously" denied racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko in a Championship match after the FA charged him on Monday.

The FA said last month that it was investigating the allegation after Charlton confirmed the incident had been reported to the referee following their 1-0 win at The Valley in September.

"It is alleged that, contrary to Rule E3(1), the Leeds United goalkeeper used abusive and/or in ...