Appeals court agrees Trump tax returns can be turned over<

A federal appeals court in New York says President Donald Trump's tax returns can be turned over to state criminal investigators<

By LARRY NEUMEISTER<

Associated Press<

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's tax returns can be turned over to New Y ...