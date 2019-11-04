UPDATE 1-German health minister submits law banning conversion therapy

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds comments from advocates)

By Rachel Savage

LONDON, Nov 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Germany's

health minister submitted a draft law to ban so-called

conversion therapy for minors on Monday, as a global movement to

end discredited practices aiming to change a person's gender

identity or sexual orientation gathers pace.

The bill proposed by Jens Spahn, who is openly gay, would

punish those carrying out conversion therapy on under-18s, or

coercing, ...