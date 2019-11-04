IRAQ-LD PROTEST - Iraqi protesters cross bridge, approach government buildings

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Baghdad, Nov 4 (AP) Anti-government protesters crossed a major bridge in central Baghdad on Monday, approaching the headquarters of state-run TV and coming to within 500 meters (yards) of the prime minister's office, as security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas, killing at least five protesters and wounding dozens.

An Associated Press reporter saw dozens of protesters racing through the streets carrying several wounded people. Some protesters hurled rocks at security forces, who responded wit ...