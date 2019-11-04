The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

IRAQ-LD PROTEST - Iraqi protesters cross bridge, approach government buildings

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Baghdad, Nov 4 (AP) Anti-government protesters crossed a major bridge in central Baghdad on Monday, approaching the headquarters of state-run TV and coming to within 500 meters (yards) of the prime minister's office, as security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas, killing at least five protesters and wounding dozens.
An Associated Press reporter saw dozens of protesters racing through the streets carrying several wounded people. Some protesters hurled rocks at security forces, who responded wit ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 4th of November 2019 09:00:48 PM. All rights reserved.