LONDON (AP) - Former television presenter and Irish icon Gay Byrne has died after undergoing treatment for cancer. He was 85.

News outlets quote family members as saying that Byrne died Monday at home after a long illness.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was am ...