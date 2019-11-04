DRCongo-Ebola-epidemic-health

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

300 attacks on Ebola health workers in DR Congo this year: report

Kinshasa, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - Health workers battling an Ebola outbreak in the DR Congo have been attacked 300 times, leaving six dead and 70 wounded since the start of the year in three provinces, authorities said on Monday.

The Democratic Republic of Congo declared an Ebola epidemic in August 2018 in the conflict-wracked eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri, bordering Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

The highly ...