GA-MAHADAYI-LD-DELEGATION - All party delegation under Goa CM meets Javadekar on Mahadayi

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: Adds quotes)

Panaji, Nov 4 (PTI) An all party delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday to discuss the state's concerns on the reported issuance of environment clearance to Karnataka for Kalasa Banduri project on Mahadayi river.

Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over the sharing of Mahadayi waters, and Kalasa Banduri project aims at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting water from ...