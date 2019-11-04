BC-ML--Israel-EU, 0129
EU condemns new burst of Israeli settlement approvals<
The European Union is criticizing Israel's advancement of over 2,000 new homes in West Bank settlements<
JERUSALEM (AP) - The European Union is criticizing Israel's advancement of over 2,000 new homes in West Bank settlements.
In a statement Monday, the EU reiterated its longstanding position that all settlement activity on occupied land is illegal and "erodes the viability" of the establishment of a Palestinian ...
