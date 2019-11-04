The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

EU condemns new burst of Israeli settlement approvals
The European Union is criticizing Israel's advancement of over 2,000 new homes in West Bank settlements
JERUSALEM (AP) - The European Union is criticizing Israel's advancement of over 2,000 new homes in West Bank settlements.
In a statement Monday, the EU reiterated its longstanding position that all settlement activity on occupied land is illegal and "erodes the viability" of the establishment of a Palestinian ...

 

