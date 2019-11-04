Antofagasta warns of bigger hit from Chile protests

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Copper producer Antofagasta Plc

on Monday pointed to a bigger hit from protests in Chile,

expecting to cut about 10,000 tonnes from production, including

what it had previously estimated, and said its mines in the

South American country were operational again.

The miner said it now expects annual copper production of

750,000 to 770,000 tonnes, compared with a previous forecast of

750,000 to 790,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Be ...