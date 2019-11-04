ECB-eurozone-economy-Germany

Lagarde kicks off ECB term facing sceptical Germans

Frankfurt am Main, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - Christine Lagarde was to kick off her first week as European Central Bank chief with a closely-watched speech in Berlin later on Monday, where she will face a German audience fiercely critical of the bank's easy money policies.

Arriving for her first full day of work in Frankfurt, the former French finance minister told reporters she would meet with staff members at the ECB headquarters b ...