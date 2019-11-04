Chinese sedan brand Hongqi sales up 217 pct in Jan.-Oct.

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

CHANGCHUN, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's leading automaker FAW Group announced Monday it had sold 75,520 Hongqi cars in the first ten months of 2019, posting a 217-percent year-on-year increase.

In October, the company sold 11,880 units of Hongqi sedans and SUVs, an increase of 188 percent year on year.

The carmaker set its 2019 sales target for Hongqi cars at 100,000 units.

Hongqi has taken steps to boost sales and improve service. It is now selling six models including two sedans, two SUVs, ...