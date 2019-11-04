The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Zimbabwe police give unions green light for public sector protest

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

HARARE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe police have given public
sector workers permission to march for better pay on Wednesday
in what is widely seen as a test of President Emmerson
Mnangagwa's willingness to tolerate dissent.
A notice received from police by the Apex Council of public
sector unions said the protest could go ahead but also warned
that police would stop the march if it turned violent.
"The regulating authority still reserves the right to stop
the g ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 4th of November 2019 03:09:03 PM. All rights reserved.