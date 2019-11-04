Zimbabwe police give unions green light for public sector protest

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

HARARE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe police have given public

sector workers permission to march for better pay on Wednesday

in what is widely seen as a test of President Emmerson

Mnangagwa's willingness to tolerate dissent.

A notice received from police by the Apex Council of public

sector unions said the protest could go ahead but also warned

that police would stop the march if it turned violent.

"The regulating authority still reserves the right to stop

the g ...