Zimbabwe police give unions green light for public sector protest
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
HARARE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe police have given public
sector workers permission to march for better pay on Wednesday
in what is widely seen as a test of President Emmerson
Mnangagwa's willingness to tolerate dissent.
A notice received from police by the Apex Council of public
sector unions said the protest could go ahead but also warned
that police would stop the march if it turned violent.
"The regulating authority still reserves the right to stop
the g ...
