FOREX-Euro eyes chart resistance before Lagarde speech, rand bounces

* Most currencies little moved with Tokyo on holiday

* Euro well supported ahead of ECB Lagarde speech

* Dollar index pinned near a three-month trough

* South African rand rises as rating dodges junk status

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The euro was poised near major

chart resistance against the dollar on Monday as investors

waited to hear the first official speech from the new head of

the European Central Bank later in the session.

The dollar ...