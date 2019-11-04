FOREX-Euro eyes chart resistance before Lagarde speech, rand bounces
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Most currencies little moved with Tokyo on holiday
* Euro well supported ahead of ECB Lagarde speech
* Dollar index pinned near a three-month trough
* South African rand rises as rating dodges junk status
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The euro was poised near major
chart resistance against the dollar on Monday as investors
waited to hear the first official speech from the new head of
the European Central Bank later in the session.
The dollar ...
