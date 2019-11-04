Markets-world WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Asian markets rally on strong US jobs data, trade optimism

Hong Kong, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - Asian markets rallied Monday following a forecast-busting US jobs report, and on growing optimism that China and the United States will finally sign off on a mini trade pact.

Investors took their lead from another record-breaking close on Wall Street, which came at the end of a strong week for equities thanks to strong earnings and another Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Labor Department said t ...