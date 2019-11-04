History-30years-Wall-Germany-Stasi FEATURE
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
German puzzlers reconstruct Stasi files from millions of fragments
By Hui Min NEO
Berlin, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - Barbara Poenisch spends most of her days at work doing puzzles -- piecing together a mountain of documents torn up by the hated East German Stasi secret police.
The former bookbinder is one in a team of 10 people painstakingly reconstructing surveillance reports, private letters or ...
