KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - Police say an overcrowded bus drove off a mountain highway and crashed in a river in Nepal, killing 17 people and injuring 50 more.

Police official Madhav Kafle said the bus was packed with people returning from festivals and appeared to have a mechanical prob ...