Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

The Iron Curtain: five things to know

Paris, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - The Iron Curtain was an ideological and physical separation of communist Eastern Europe from the West following World War II.

The term "iron curtain" was popularised after it was used by former British prime minister Winston Churchill in a landmark speech in the United States in March 1946.

"From Stettin (now called Szczecin) in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descende ...