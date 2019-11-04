Kenyan runners Kamworor, Jepkosgei win at New York Marathon

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan runners Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei won men's and women's titles at the New York Marathon on Sunday.

Jepkosgei powered away from four-time winner and compatriot Mary Keitany to win the women's title with a time of 2 hours 22 minutes and 38 seconds in her first full marathon race. Her result is also the second-fastest ever in the women's division of the event.

"The strategy I had planned was to finish the race strong," Jepkosgei said. "But in th ...