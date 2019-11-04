Brazil-environment-oil-Bolsonaro lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'worst is yet to come' on oil spill

Sao Paulo, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Sunday that "the worst is yet to come" with an oil spill that has affected more than 200 beaches on the country's coast.

"What came so far and what was collected is a small amount of what was spilled," Bolsonaro said in an interview with Record television.

He said he did not know if additional oil would impact his country's coastline, but that "everything indic ...